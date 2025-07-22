WCL 2025: Pakistan Champions refuse to share points with Yuvraj Singh's side, says 'India backed out'

World Championship of Legends on Monday informed the England and Wales Cricket Board that they were unable to conduct the match between India and Pakistan and that the Indian team was not at fault, according to an ANI report.

Reports suggest players including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan decided to pull out following public backlash over the Pahalgam attacks and heightened hostilities in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

While these players did not officially confirm their withdrawal, former India batter Shikhar Dhawan posted a statement on social media sharing an email he had sent to the organisers, informing them of his decision not to participate in the clash against Pakistan.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, WCL released a statement confirming that the IND-PAK fixture had been scrapped and apologised to the Indian public and legends.

Pakistan Champions unwilling to share points with India The ANI report, citing WCL sources, noted that the Pakistan Champions are not willing to share points with their arch-rivals given that the match was called off due to Indian players' unwillingness to participate.

“WCL have conveyed to the England and Wales Cricket Board that they, as organisers, were not able to conduct this match. The India Champions team are not at fault. The Pakistan Champions team are not willing to share points because they are saying that it is India who backed out, not them,” a WCL source was quoted by the agency as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan recently stated that his team deserves the two points for the clash.

“All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams,” he told the media.