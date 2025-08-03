WCL owner on scheduling of IND vs PAK games despite border tensions - ‘It was premature on our part to want to go ahead’

World Championship of Legends (WCL) owber Harshit Tomar has admitted it was premature on their part to go ahead with the India vs Pakistan matches in the 2025 edition of the tournament despite knowing the recent border tensions between the two countries. India Champions were scheduled to play Pakistan Champions first in group stages and then in the semifinals.

Advertisement

In both the cases, the Indian players refused to play Pakistan in the light of Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent lives on April 22. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor months after. Since then, calls to boycott Pakistan in every aspect grew and it was no surprise, pressure was on the WCL organisers too.

Days before the group stage match between India and Pakistan on July 20, fans took to social media, to show their displeasure over the IND vs PAK game. The game was abandoned eventually after several Indian cricketers withdrew from playing against Pakistan.

A similar scenario took place ahead of the first semifinal where Pakistan were set to play India. But the Indian retired cricketers stood their ground and didn't play the game, allowing Pakistan a smooth passage to the summit clash where they lost to South Africa.

Advertisement

Speaking for the first time on the IND vs PAK issue, Tomar he failed to understand the emotions of the Indian audience. “I felt really bad. You raised questions about me; I get that. But you raised questions on Yuvraj Singh, who was battling cancer, and still he played the World Cup," Tomar said in Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

"We are Indians, we are emotional. We were being bashed on social media, and we didn't want to do anything wrong. We failed to read the emotions, and it was premature on our part to want to go ahead with the match,” added the WCL owner.

“The entire Indian team had the stance of not going ahead with the match against Pakistan. All 15 players decided not to play against Pakistan,” he added.

Advertisement

‘Next to impossible to change things last minute’ Tomar also cited the examples of India vs Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup and Women's World Cup later this year and said WCL can't be faulted entirely. “The Women's World Cup is soon going to happen. India will take on Pakistan there.

"Asia Cup chatter is also there. You tell me, where were we wrong in wanting to go ahead with the match? It was next to impossible for me to change things at the last minute. I just had the option of not going ahead with the tournament this year,” said Tomar.

However, he stated that they will abide by what the Government of India says in the future. He said if the top hierarchy in the country directs against playing with Pakistan in any competition, they will go by it.