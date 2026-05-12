'We can just turn it around': Sairaj Bahutule stays positive on Punjab Kings playoff hunt after Dharamsala thriller

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a difficult night at home falling just short against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring battle at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala.

Despite the defeat on Monday, the Kings remain in 4th place on the IPL 2026 table with a good chance of making the playoffs. With 13 points and three matches still to play, the team is focused on fixing its errors and reclaiming its winning momentum, according to a release.

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The match began with an explosive performance from the openers, as Priyansh Arya (56) and Prabhsimran Singh raced to 51 runs in the first three overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer then anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59, guiding the Kings to a strong total of 210/5. However, a late surge from Delhi saw the visitors chase down the target with six balls to spare.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current playoff situation for Punjab Kings after their loss to Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Despite losing to Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings remain in 4th place on the IPL 2026 table with 13 points and three matches remaining. They are still in contention for a playoff spot. 2 Why did Yuzvendra Chahal not bowl in the recent match against Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Captain Shreyas Iyer mentioned that the decision was spontaneous due to the ball seaming and conditions favoring fast bowlers. While there was a thought about bowling Chahal, the team opted to continue with pace bowlers to extract wickets. 3 What are the main concerns for Punjab Kings following their recent defeats? ⌵ Key concerns include dropping catches at crucial times and the team's bowling performance. The spin bowling coach mentioned that while big changes aren't the answer, they need to address these areas to improve. 4 How has Punjab Kings' batting unit performed recently? ⌵ The batting unit has shown strength by consistently crossing the 200-run mark in recent matches, indicating underlying power despite recent losses. 5 What is Madhav Tiwari's perspective on playing with Ashutosh Sharma in a high-pressure chase? ⌵ Madhav Tiwari stated that it was clear what was required during their partnership. They were comfortable playing together as they know each other well and have practiced together, creating a chill atmosphere.

Reflecting on the result, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule was honest about the disappointment but emphasised that the team's goal remains unchanged.

"We started really well and, yes, we've lost our last four games, but we are still in the hunt to qualify. All we need to do is just keep this aside and move ahead and play the next three games to the best of our ability. It's a tournament of ups and downs, and we have to stay focused on the path ahead."

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Bahutule also highlighted the positives from the batting unit, which has consistently crossed the 200-run mark, as a sign of the team's underlying strength.

"Everybody is disappointed, but you really can't overthink or over-analyse too many things. It's very important to take the learnings from this game and look at the positives--we have scored 200 runs again. We'll look at those strengths and move ahead to the next challenge in a couple of days."

With a crucial match against the Mumbai Indians coming up on May 14, Bahutule believes the team is ready to address their recent fielding and bowling hurdles to secure a playoff spot.

"We are dropping catches at crucial times. We will definitely look into those areas and see how we can just turn it around for ourselves. Big changes aren't the answer because everyone has been performing well. We will get better and stronger as the games go by."

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