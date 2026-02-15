‘We cannot beat India; loss is routine now': Pakistan cricket fans heartbroken after IND vs PAK | T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan cricket fans left the R Premadasa Stadium early as Pakistan struggled at 97/8 after 15.3 overs. Then, after Pakistan’s 61-run loss to Team India, many Pakistani fans expressed their disappointment.

“I was a little hopeful that we would win the match and at least give a fight. But it is like a routine matter. We do not have answers to Bumrah. We cannot face Hardik. This is the same situation. Well played, Team India, as always,” ANI quoted a Pakistan cricket team as saying.

Advertisement

“If this kind of performance continues, then we cannot beat India. The Indian team is very good, and we accept this thing..." he added.

One Indian cricket fan appreciated the honesty.

“I respect your honesty. Cricket has its place, but Team India is currently playing in an entirely different 'league'. Facing Bumrah's yorker and Hardik's attitude isn't easy for anyone. Well played, India, and hopefully Pakistan will put up a better fight next time!” the user wrote.

Another Pakistani fan commented after the India vs Pakistan match: "This was a one-sided game. If Pakistan's public thinks of Babur Azam as a King, he should act like one, he should become like Virat Kohli... Babur Azam is not a King, and he does not deserve a place in the team.”

“This is not a team, just a gathering of some players here and there. Earlier, they boycotted the match, then agreed. How will they practice? Politics should stay away from the game; if the players are pressurised, they will perform as badly as they did today,” he said.

Advertisement

“They made a lot of mistakes today... Pakistan can't even chase 140, and a target of 175 is too big for them. The entire Pakistani team should be changed. India is a million times better than Pakistan," the frustrated fan added.

Mohsin Naqvi leaves early

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, was seen leaving the stadium. He left as soon as the India vs Pakistan match. It is unclear if he met the Pakistan cricket team after the loss.