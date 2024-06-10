'We didn't bat well enough,' says Rohit Sharma as India secures 6-run win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup
“We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat,” Indian captain Rohit Sharma said.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was critical of the performance of Indian team batters at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Sunday, after the team secured a six-run win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.