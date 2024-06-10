“We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat,” Indian captain Rohit Sharma said.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was critical of the performance of Indian team batters at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Sunday, after the team secured a six-run win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat," Indian captain Rohit Sharma said while commenting on India losing 7 wickets for 28 runs.

He said, “We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Little contribution from everyone can make a huge difference," Sharma added.

He, however, said the entire bowling unit was very disciplined in its effort. “It feels really good. We felt we were a little under, and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good," he said.

Rohit said India had the belief that they would win the match because the pitch was not that conducive for batting. "With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them," he said.

The skipper, however, did admit that they should have batted better after being 89 for 3 at one stage.

Bumrah, who has now won back-to-back man of the match awards, felt that pitch was slightly easier for batting in the second half as sun came out. “It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

" He is going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," Rohit Sharma said.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!