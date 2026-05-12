Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Punjab Kings suffered their fourth defeat on the trot in the IPL 2026 when they lost the match against Delhi Capitals by three wickets at HPCA Stadium on Monday.

Addressing the media in the press conference after the fourth consecutive defeat, PBKS spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, said, "I think we started off really well and yes we've lost the last four games, but we are still in the hunt to qualify (for playoffs). There are going to be lots of ups and downs, there are going to be times where you've almost won the game, and you lose like today. We had almost had the game with us, but we didn't execute the skills needed in the last five overs. So all we need to do is just keep this aside and move ahead and play the next three games to the best of our ability."

Chasing 211, DC recovered from 74/4 thanks to captain Axar Patel's 56 off 33 balls and David Miller's explosive 51 off 28, with the duo adding 64 runs in quick time. Despite late wickets, DC's lower order stayed calm. Ashutosh Sharma smashed a crucial 24 off 10 balls, while Madhav Tiwari remained unbeaten on 18 off eight balls and Auqib Nabi struck 10* off just two balls to seal the chase as DC made 216/7 in 19 overs, keeping DC's playoff hopes alive.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Punjab Kings lose to Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Punjab Kings lost to Delhi Capitals because they failed to execute the necessary skills in the final five overs of the match. Despite having the game almost won, key partnerships and late hitting by DC secured the win. 2 What was Madhav Tiwari's contribution in Delhi Capitals' win? ⌵ Madhav Tiwari played a crucial role by taking two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 18 runs off eight balls. His timely cameo helped Delhi Capitals chase down the target and secure a three-wicket victory. 3 Why was Axar Patel fined after the PBKS vs DC match? ⌵ Axar Patel was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Punjab Kings. This was the team's first offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate violations. 4 What are the areas of concern for Punjab Kings after their recent defeat? ⌵ According to Sairaj Bahutule, areas of concern for Punjab Kings include phases of their bowling and fielding. They dropped crucial catches at important moments, contributing to their fourth consecutive defeat. 5 How did Delhi Capitals manage to chase a target of 211 against Punjab Kings? ⌵ Delhi Capitals chased down 211 thanks to significant partnerships, including 64 runs between Axar Patel (56 off 33) and David Miller (51 off 28). Timely cameos from Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10) and Madhav Tiwari (18 off 8) sealed the chase.

Earlier, PBKS posted 210/5 after a blazing start from Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 36, while Suryansh Shedge added a quickfire 21*. In the bowling department, Mukesh Kumar (1/31 in 4 overs) and Madhav (2/40 in 4 overs) shone for DC.

There was not a single over of spin bowling in the match, as DC played a pace-heavy bowling unit and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer did not give the bowling to the tournament's leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal.

This was only the second occasion when all overs in the match were bowled by pacers in an IPL match. A match between RCB and CSK in 2008, which lasted 39.4 overs, is the IPL match which included more deliveries bowled by pacers.

Talking about Chahal's absence from the bowling, Bahutule said, "There was a thought during the timeout but I think the ball was seeming and the conditions were suitable for the fast bowlers so I think the decision was very spontaneous to continue with the fast bowlers and see how we can you know get those wickets and which we did early on but I think one partnership just took it away from us."

Talking about the areas of concern for PBKS, Bahutule said, "We look into certain phases of our bowling and also the fielding part. Unfortunately, we dropped a few catches again at the crucial time. So that was very important, and I think we will reflect, but again, no time for us to really brood about it."