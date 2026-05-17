'We dropped too many catches': GT captain Shubman Gill rues poor fielding after 29-run loss to KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill blamed dropped catches for his side's 29-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first on Saturday, Gujarat Titans had a poor outing in the field, spilling as many as four chances that proved costly.

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They twice dropped Finn Allen--on 14 and again on 33--who went on to smash a 35-ball 93. Cameron Green was also given a lifeline on 23 and responded with an unbeaten 52, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was put down on 52 before going on to score a fluent unbeaten 82 off 44 deliveries.

Taking full advantage of the chances offered by GT, KKR posted a massive total of 247/2 after being put in to bat. The total proved too much for GT as they only managed 218/4 in 20 overs, losing by 29 runs.

After the loss, captain Gill said the team fell short mainly due to poor fielding, especially dropped catches, in their loss to KKR. He noted that 200-210 was a par score on the pitch and felt GT batted well overall, but admitted that three missed sitters cost them the match. Gill added that the team failed to meet their usual fielding standards and did not deserve to win because of those errors.

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Despite the defeat, he said it was better to have such a performance now rather than in the knockout stage, and emphasised the need to rest, recover, and regroup ahead of their next match in Ahmedabad.

"Looking at the wicket, 200-210 was par score but we dropped too many catches. Pitch was good, the odd one was stopping but I felt we batted well to get to the score we did. No concerns but our fielding could've been a lot better. We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one. Looking at it that way, best to have a game like this now than in the Qualifiers. I think rest and recover for a couple of days, travel back to Ahmedabad, see how the wicket is and then plan accordingly (for the next game)," Gill said at the post-match presentations.

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In reply to KKR's target of 248, GT fought hard through captain Gill's 85 off 49 balls and Jos Buttler's 57 off 35, while Sai Sudharsan returned after retiring hurt to finish unbeaten on 53. However, the big target proved too much as KKR restricted GT to 218/4.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball for KKR, picking up 2/29, while Green and Saurabh Dubey chipped in with a wicket each.

The win moved KKR to seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with five victories in 12 matches, while GT stayed second with eight wins from 13 games. (ANI)