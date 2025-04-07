’We have someone like Ajinkya in our team, who is very composed and calm’: Venkatesh Iyer on Rahanes captaincy

New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has reflected on KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy and his leadership style and how he supports him both on and off the field.

Speaking on JioHotstar's special show Gen Bold, he acknowledged the different leadership styles of captains and highlighted Ajinkya Rahane's composure and his own dynamic approach. He appreciated the diversity of skills and mindsets within the team and valued communication and collaboration with Ajinkya both on and off the field.

"I think every captain has a different approach to the game. We have someone like Ajinkya in our team, who I feel is very composed and calm under pressure. My style of captaincy is a bit more dynamic, and that's the beauty of cricket--people with different skill sets and mindsets coming together to contribute to the team. Ajinkya has already taken the initiative to speak to players, and I've been in regular conversation with him regarding the team--not just on-field strategies but also life off the field. I'm really happy to be playing under him." Venkatesh Iyer said while speaking exclusively on JioHotstar's special show Gen Bold. '

Iyer has made quite a name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling. During KKR's victorious IPL campaign last season, Iyer scored 370 runs, including four half-centuries and was bought back by the franchise for INR 23.75 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rahane's credentials as a batter is well known. An experienced campaigner with over 4500 runs in the Indian Premier League, Rahane was picked by KKR ahead of the 2025 IPL mega-auction for INR 1.5 crore. This is his second stint with the Kolkata franchise. He has also slammed 2 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 105* runs.

He scored over 500 runs in two IPL seasons for Rajasthan Royals and has also led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali title in 2022-23.