‘We haven’t heard anything yet': Zimbabwe head coach says no clarity yet on travel plans amid Iran-Israel conflict

Zimbabwe cricket team's campaign in T20 World Cup 2026 is over, but there is uncertainty surrounding their travel plans as they look to head back home. This uncertainty comes in the aftermath of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict that has significantly hit the Gulf countries.

Most of Zimbabwe's players, along with their support staff, were scheduled to fly back home via Dubai from Monday morning. The Dubai International Airport, however, is one of the multiple airports in the Gulf that have been closed amidst the Iran-Israel conflict.

Zimbabwe head coach on travel uncertainty “We had no clarity on travel plans before the start of the game. We haven’t heard anything yet,” Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons told reporters after Zimbabwe lost to South Africa by five wickets in New Delhi on Sunday.

For veteran cricketer Graeme Cremer, the situation is more intense since he resides in Dubai itself.

When asked if the geopolitical tensions have been a distraction for his players, Sammons said that it was on "everyone's minds".

“I would hope not. You still believe that the focus is on the game. But at the end of the day, it is in the back of everyone’s minds about how we are going to go home. The conversations are happening in little groups," he said.

Castle Corner, a famous fan group from Zimbabwe, were in attendance for the game against Zimbabwe. The Castle Corner have rescheduled their flights and will be flying back to Zimbabwe on Monday night via Ethiopia.

South Africa, on the other hand, have a semi-final lined up against New Zealand in Kolkata on 4 March, and the final in Ahmedabad four days later, should they qualify.

‘Our focus is on playing New Zealand’: South Africa coach Shukri Conrad South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad, however, said that the focus as of now is firmly on the semi-final. “It comes up in every conversation. You can’t wish it away. It is there. With our manager and the ICC, we firmly believe that all the right decisions will be made. So yeah, all our focus is on Kolkata and playing New Zealand on Wednesday," he said.

