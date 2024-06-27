‘We might miss that!’ Rohit Sharma's only tension ahead of IND vs ENG T20 WC 2024 semifinal
In the upcoming T20 World Cup semifinal, Team India faces England with high expectations. Captain Rohit Sharma expresses apprehension about a prolonged match potentially causing them to miss their chartered flight to the next destination.
Team India players are all set to compete against England in T20World Cup 2024 semifinal set to take place on Thursday. India have managed to maintain its dominance in the tournament with its spectacular performance. Cricket fans are hoping that the ‘Men in Blue’ will also continue their power-packed performance in the 2024 T20 WC semi-final match against England. However, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is worried about the match for an unprecedented condition, which is in nobody's control.