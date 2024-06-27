In the upcoming T20 World Cup semifinal, Team India faces England with high expectations. Captain Rohit Sharma expresses apprehension about a prolonged match potentially causing them to miss their chartered flight to the next destination.

Team India players are all set to compete against England in T20World Cup 2024 semifinal set to take place on Thursday. India have managed to maintain its dominance in the tournament with its spectacular performance. Cricket fans are hoping that the 'Men in Blue' will also continue their power-packed performance in the 2024 T20 WC semi-final match against England. However, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is worried about the match for an unprecedented condition, which is in nobody's control.

If India's match against England went too long because of unfavourable overhead conditions, then team India may miss a chartered flight to their next destination.

"The overhead conditions is in nobody's control, you don't know what is going to happen. The only thing I am worried is if the game goes on till pretty late we have a chartered flight and we might miss that," said Rohit in a press conference on the eve of the match.

Noting that the T20 World Cup tournament schedule is a headache of the International Cricket Council (ICC), team India captain Rohit Sharma said that his team's main focus would be to play the game well and get the result in their favour.

"But that is ok, it is the ICC and Cricket West Indies' headache to get us to the next venue. We will focus on how we can play this game well and get the result in our favour. Two good cricket teams are going to play so it's going to be a great game," HT quoted Rohit Sharma as saying.

India ended as runners-up in the World Test Championship finals played in 2021 and 2023. Since the 2011 World Cup win, India's lone silverware came courtesy of the 2013 Champions Trophy, a competition restricted to eight Test-playing nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India have won 12 of 23 T20 meetings with England but they were crushed by 10 wickets by Jos Buttler's side in the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide.

Rohit is desperate his team does not start looking beyond Thursday's match by considering their possible chances in the final on Saturday against either South Africa or Afghanistan.

"Everyone knows in the back of their mind it's a semi-final," said Rohit.

Just like the World Cup last year, India have reached Thursday's semi-final without losing. They have six wins in six games while a seventh match was washed out.

