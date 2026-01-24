'We really enjoyed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadavs partnership': Shivam Dube after Indias 7-wicket triumph

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): All-rounder Shivam Dube has hailed Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav's partnership, which helped Team India chase down a massive 209-run target in just 15.2 overs against New Zealand in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Team India shattered Pakistan's record for the fastest 200 run chase in T20Is in terms of balls among full member nations as they chased New Zealand's target in 15.2 overs.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India chased down the 209-run target with 28 balls to spare. The Men in Blue surpassed arch-rivals Pakistan's record of spare 24-balls when they chased the 205-run target against New Zealand.

Team India registered its joint-highest successful chase in the shortest format. They had chased 209 runs against Australia in 2023. India also successfully chased the 200-plus target for the sixth time in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue are just behind Australia, who have achieved this feat seven times.

In Team India's record-breaking run chase, Kishan and captain Suryakumar played a huge role. India were struggling at 6/2 after 1.1 overs, but Kishan and Suryakumar stitched a match-winning 122-run stand in just 48 deliveries for the third wicket that guided their side to a commanding victory in Raipur.

During the post-match press conference, Dube called Kishan one of the best left-handed batters he has seen, while naming him a "small pocket blast". "Ishan Kishan is one of the best left-handers I have seen. He is called a small pocket blast. So I think his batting is very strong, and he showed it in domestic matches as well. We really enjoyed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership."

When asked about Suryakumar Yadav's performance, Dube said, "Suryakumar Yadav is such a player; when he's in form, the world knows what he's capable of. So today, he reminded everyone why he is the number one T20 batter."

Coming to the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra's fighting knocks helped their side to post 208/6 on the board.

Ravindra made 44 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and four towering sixes. Captain Santner (47* off 27 deliveries, including six fours and one six) scored crucially as they set up a challenging target of 209.

For India, Hardik Pandya (1/25), Harshit Rana (1/35), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/35), Shivam Dube (1/7) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) were among the wicket takers.

In response, blistering performances by Kishan and captain Suryakumar, and a cameo from all-rounder Dube, helped India to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest.

Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century. India posted 75/2 after the end of the first power play. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

However, Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter scored 76 off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes.

India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes.