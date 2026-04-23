We want to play aggressive and brave cricket in every phase, says Mo Bobat as RCB gear up to face Gujarat Titans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Ahead of their home fixture against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat highlighted the team's core philosophy of playing aggressive cricket and being brave to seize an opportunity.

RCB will take on GT in Bengaluru before moving to Delhi for their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 27. RCB are on the second spot in the points table, with four wins and two losses and have eight points.

"We want to play aggressive cricket with the bat and aggressive cricket with the ball. More importantly, we want to be brave, especially in moments when the game is on the line. If we can do that consistently, the results will take care of themselves," said Bobat ahead of the match as per an RCB press release.

Reflecting on the team's position, Bobat stressed the importance of focusing on performance over standings.

"It is pleasing to have four wins, but what has been most encouraging is that in most games we have played the way we want to play. That is how we judge ourselves. The table is still tight, so we are not looking too far ahead, we are focused on the next game," he said.

Speaking about skipper Rajat Patidar, Bobat praised his composure and decision-making under pressure:

"We plan with aggressive tactics, but Rajat must make decisions out there, and he is very good at that. One of his biggest strengths is how calm he is. Even in chaotic moments, he stays relaxed and backs his instincts, which is a great quality in a leader," he said.

On the team's preparation during a short break in the schedule, he highlighted the value of recovery and squad involvement, "It was good to have a bit of space after the last game to relax and recover. We also got some valuable time with players who have not had much game time, which is important. Apart from that, it has been a normal build-up leading into this match."

Looking ahead to the challenge against the Gujarat Titans, Bobat acknowledged the opposition's consistency while reiterating RCB's approach, "They are a team we respect a lot; they have been consistent performers over the years. We do not spend too much time categorising opposition. Our focus is on preparing well, understanding matchups, and executing our plans."