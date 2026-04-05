'We were 10-15 runs short': Deepak Chahar on Mumbai Indians 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that Mumbai Indians (MI) were 10-15 runs short against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in what was the second Indian Premier League (IPL) match for two teams this season. DC defeated MI by six wickets to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Batting first Mumbai Indians scored 162/6 in 20 overs, a score that Delhi Capitals chased down with 11 balls remaining, thanks to Sameer Rizvi's 51-ball 90 runs innings.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Deepak Chahar said the pitch had some moisture and played slightly slow, making the toss a key factor. He felt this contributed to Mumbai Indians ending up 10-15 runs short.

"I think the wicket was a little slow. I think the toss was crucial. I think there was a bit of moisture there. I wouldn't say it was slow, it was just I think I could feel the moisture, and the toss was very crucial in this sense, that's why we were 10-15 runs short there," said Chahar.

Mumbai Indians also missed the services of their designated captain Hardik Pandya because the all-rounder was sick. Asked whether Pandya's not playing also made a difference, Chahar admitted that the all-rounder's absence impacted the team. He added that defending a total of 160 in a daytime game was challenging without regular wickets, and Sameer Rizvi's strong innings made the difference, noting the game could have been closer had they dismissed him earlier.

"Yes, absolutely. I think he was sick, that's why he couldn't play. Hopefully, he'll play in the next game. Yes, we were short because defending 160 in an afternoon game is a bit difficult, and to defend 160 you have to take consistent wickets. Rizvi played really well. If we would've got him out early, before 10 overs, the match would have been very interesting till the end," Chahar said.

Rizvi also played a match-winning innings of 70* off 47 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in DC's first match of this IPL season.

"The potential was always there, and now with experience, he's become better. What I've seen in the IPL is that confidence is the key to success because everyone who's selected in the IPL has the skill. So, now I think he's become confident; you can see back-to-back he scored runs, he's got better and better. It's learning for everyone that skill doesn't matter; confidence matters. So, whoever gets a chance, like a lot of youngsters playing in this tournament, they should learn from him to get confident and keep winning matches for their team," Chahar said.

Chasing 163, DC lost early wickets but recovered through a 66-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (44) and Rizvi. Rizvi then dominated, scoring 90 off 51 balls and sharing a match-winning partnership with David Miller, who finished the game.

Earlier, MI posted 162, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 51 and Rohit Sharma contributing with 35. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for DC, taking two key wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma.