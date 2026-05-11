We were 10-15 runs short, says MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav after narrow loss to RCB

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Suryakumar Yadav felt his side fell just short by 10-15 runs in their narrow defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), pointing to crucial wicket losses at key moments in their innings.

He praised the fighting innings from Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma, saying they showed strong character to stabilise the innings after early setbacks.

Suryakumar also highlighted the efforts of young pacer Raj Bawa, noting his improvement as a death bowler and acknowledging how close he came to turning the game in MI's favour. He added that the team's fielding efforts, including a committed return catch taken by Tilak, reflected their intent despite the loss.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why were Mumbai Indians eliminated from the IPL playoffs? ⌵ Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the IPL playoffs after a narrow two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This defeat left them in ninth place with only three wins from eleven matches, making it mathematically impossible to qualify for the top four. 2 What was Suryakumar Yadav's assessment of Mumbai Indians' loss to RCB? ⌵ MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav felt his team was 10-15 runs short in their batting innings, citing crucial wicket losses at key moments. He praised the fighting efforts of Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma, and the improvement of Raj Bawa as a death bowler. 3 How did Raj Bawa perform in the final over against RCB? ⌵ In the final over, Raj Bawa conceded a wide and a no-ball, which included a free-hit. Despite these early setbacks, he managed to dismiss Romario Shepherd and left RCB needing 9 runs off 3 balls, almost turning the game in MI's favor. 4 What role did Krunal Pandya play in RCB's victory over MI? ⌵ Krunal Pandya anchored RCB's chase with a match-winning 73 off 46 balls. Despite suffering from cramps, his fluent half-century brought RCB closer to their target, setting up a thrilling finish. 5 What were the key contributions in the MI vs RCB match? ⌵ For MI, Corbin Bosch took four wickets, and Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma showed character in their batting. For RCB, Krunal Pandya scored 73, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar hit a crucial six in the final over to secure the win.

Corbin Bosch's brilliant four-wicket haul went in vain as a fluent half-century from Krunal Pandya, and a crucial six in the final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dramatic two-wicket, final-ball win over Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday night.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have both been knocked out of the race for the playoffs.

Admitting it was a "hard pill to swallow," the MI captain said the team is not used to such close defeats but remains focused on enjoying the game and bouncing back stronger next season. He also reserved special praise for Corbin Bosch, commending his impact with the ball across all phases of the innings.

"I think he (Raj Bawa) had been practicing that (death bowling) really well and he was a complete different all rounder this year. Almost pulled it off for us. I think we were 10-15 runs short. We can say wrong timing of wickets (while batting). Naman and Tilak batted beautifully and showed character. I think these are the things you practice a lot with the fielding. The way Tilak came back and took the catch again showed that he wanted to do something special. Part of the game. I think we can just try to play this game because we love it. Though we are not used to being in this position often. Hard pill to swallow. Hopefully, we will come back well next year. Very proud of the way he (Bosch) bowled in the powerplay and in all phases," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

Bosch starred with a four-wicket haul, but it was Pandya who stole the limelight with a blistering 73 off 46 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.

This is RCB's second win against MI on the last ball while chasing after their 2-wicket win in Chennai in 2021 (chasing 160).