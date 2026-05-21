'We were 20 runs short': MI skipper Hardik Pandya after four-wicket loss vs KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his side fell short by around 20 runs after a batting collapse in the powerplay led to their defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

Fine knocks from Rovman Powell and Manish Pandey helped the three-time champions KKR to keep their playoff hopes alive, defeating Mumbai by four wickets on Thursday.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are in sixth place in the points table. MI are in ninth place with four wins and nine losses.

Speaking after the match, Pandya said MI's inability to build partnerships in the middle overs proved costly.

"Definitely, as a batting group, we were 20 runs short. I think we lost a lot of wickets in the power play, but if Tilak and I had stayed longer, and we had stitched a couple more partnerships and got those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance."

Reflecting on the nature of the pitch, Pandya said he appreciated surfaces that offered assistance to bowlers, adding that it helped bring balance to the contest.

"To be very honest, I don't mind playing on this sort of wicket where bowlers have something to do. I think IPL is becoming quite batting-dominated. Bowlers are feeling helpless. I think today's game kind of gave bowlers something as well, which kind of makes them come and bowl some good balls, make batsmen play some good cricket, and score runs. So, I kind of enjoyed it," Pandya added.

The MI skipper also acknowledged ongoing fielding issues, saying dropped chances had hurt the team throughout the season.

"I don't know. I think throughout the season, we've been quite poor in fielding. I think we have dropped a lot of catches, which obviously no one wants to do. But in that part of the game, I think there is no hiding away."

He stressed the importance of capitalising on opportunities in tight matches.

"I think if you get chances, if you want to win games, you need to grab all the chances, even half-chances as well. But yeah, when you drop chances which can change the game, it's always you are chasing the game."

Looking ahead, Pandya said the team will aim to finish the season on a positive note while also highlighting the significance of their upcoming ESA (Education and Sports for All) fixture.

"Yeah, absolutely. So, it's an ESA game. It's for the children. We just want to make sure that we come and get smiles on those 25,000 kids and let them come and watch us play, and we entertain them, make them happy. I think it will be a lifetime memory for them," he concluded.

KKR defeated MI after they chase down a target of 148 in 18.5 overs. MI, after being put in to bat, struggled from the start despite a brief resistance from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, eventually finishing at 147/8 in 20 overs, with Corbin Bosch top-scoring with an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls.

KKR's chase saw an early setback with Finn Allen falling for eight, but Ajinkya Rahane (21) and Manish Pandey (45) stabilised the innings.

Despite regular wickets, including key breakthroughs from Jasprit Bumrah and Allah Ghazanfar, KKR stayed ahead in the chase. Rovman Powell's 40 and late contributions ensured the hosts crossed the finish line with Rinku Singh remaining unbeaten.