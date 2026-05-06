'We were about 10-15 runs short': Axar Patel after DCs 8-wicket loss to CSK

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has said that the team was around 10-15 runs short in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who went on to chase the 156-run target with ease at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning by eight wickets with 15 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, DC posted 155/7 after being restricted by CSK's bowlers, with Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein leading the effort. DC, who were reduced to 69/5 in 11 overs, were revived by Tristan Stubbs (38 runs off 31 balls) and Sameer Rizvi (40 runs off 24 balls).

In reply, CSK chased down the target comfortably, powered by an unbeaten 114-run partnership between Sanju Samson (87*) and Kartik Sharma (41*). CSK reached the target with 15 balls remaining.

After the match, Axar Patel said that while the pitch improved slightly, it still posed challenges for new batters.

"The way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short. (on the pitch) I feel it got a little better, but I think the difference was made by the set batter. When a batter is well set, it feels like there is nothing in the pitch, but I still feel there was something in it. For a new batter coming in, it was not easy," Axar said.

DC are now positioned precariously in the IPL 2026 points table. They sit seventh on the standings with just four wins in 10 matches so far with eight points to their name. With four more group-stage matches remaining for them, the Delhi-based franchise need to pull off a win in every game to have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Axar Patel said that with no room for error left, the team needs to play with a clear mindset and make sure they convert every opportunity into a win.

"Obviously, we cannot afford any mistakes now. So we have to go in with a clear mindset that whatever time or chances we get, we must win," he said.