‘We will see about it then’: Rohit Sharma keeps mum on possible participation in 2027 ODI World Cup

The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket continues to remain unresolved, with the veteran batter yet to confirm whether he intends to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speculation over Rohit's future intensified during India's ODI series against England in July. Reports suggested that the third ODI at Lord's could be his final appearance for India in the format.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those claims and maintained that Rohit remains an important part of India's plans in 50-over cricket.

Rohit, widely known by his nickname ‘Hitman’, subsequently responded in the best possible manner on the field. He produced a superb century in the third ODI at Lord's, although his effort could not prevent India from losing the match.

‘October 2027 is far away’: Rohit Sharma on 2027 ODI World Cup The question of whether he will still be around when the 2027 World Cup arrives was raised again on Thursday. Rohit was asked about his potential participation while attending the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The 39-year-old, however, stopped short of committing himself to the tournament.

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," Rohit said.

His response leaves the door open but provides no clarity on whether he sees himself as part of India's World Cup plans. The next edition of the 50-over World Cup is scheduled to take place in October 2027, meaning Rohit still has considerable time before a decision needs to be made.

For now, the former India captain has repeatedly stressed that his attention remains firmly on his performances rather than speculation surrounding his future.

Following his century at Lord's, Rohit had addressed the discussion around his career in a video shared by BCCI.tv. He made it clear that his primary responsibility is to contribute with the bat and help the team succeed.

"Look, my job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team," he had said.

Rohit also acknowledged that outside discussion has followed him throughout his international career and suggested that it does not affect his approach.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane backs Rohit Sharma for India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad

"What matters is what I do on the field: try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there," he explained.

With Rohit refusing to put a timeline on his ODI career, questions about his presence at the 2027 World Cup are likely to continue.