Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that the Eden Gardens surface played differently than usual in their IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Traditionally known for assisting spinners, the pitch this time offered little turn, impacting KKR's spin-reliant bowling attack in their seven-wicket defeat.

Rahane pointed out that the wicket had been under covers for the past one and a half days due to persistent rain, which resulted in some moisture early on. This worked in favour of RCB's fast bowlers, particularly Josh Hazlewood, who made full use of the conditions.

"We would love to see a pitch that helps spin bowlers, but this wicket was under covers for the last one and a half days," Rahane said in the post-match press conference.

"There was some moisture when we started our batting, and Hazlewood used the conditions really well," he added.

KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine struggled to extract their usual grip and turn. Chakravarthy, coming off a strong Champions Trophy campaign, was taken apart for 43 runs in his four overs, while Narine finished with 1 for 27. The two managed just two wickets between them, highlighting the lack of assistance from the pitch.

Despite this, Rahane remained confident in his spinners' abilities.

"No complaints. Both our spinners are of great quality; they can bowl on any kind of wicket. I'm sure they are confident as well but yes, the pitch played differently because it was under cover and there was rain throughout yesterday," he added.

Coming to the match, in pursuit of 175, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (59*) provided a swashbuckling start to Bengaluru. The Englishman played the role of aggressor, while Kohli was belligerent with the limited set of deliveries that came his way in the powerplay.

With Salt's ruthless strokeplay, RCB raced to 80 at the end of the powerplay without losing a wicket, their second-highest total in the cash-rich league's history.

Throughout the first six overs, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane threw everything up his sleeve at the destructive duo, including mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Salt singlehandedly ripped Chakravarthy apart in the fourth over and hammered 21 runs from his over.

The effortless strokes, which perfectly blended with their approach, ensured RCB remained unscathed in the first six overs.KKR found the breakthrough, but it was too late to salvage a win. Moments after Salt completed his fifty, he skewed his shot to Spencer Johnson, handing Chakaravarthy his first wicket of the match.

Devdutt Padikkal tried to take on Sunil Narine by ambling down the crease but sent it straight to Ramandeep Singh's hands.

The Chase Master was at work and continued his rich vein of form and brought up his fifty by lofting the ball over cover to find the boundary rope. His name echoed in the Eden Gardens as RCB took a massive step closer towards victory.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar came in, spread his carnage with a rollicking display and raced to a swift 34 before losing his wicket to Vaibhav Arora.

Liam Livingstone (15*) came in to wrap up the things for RCB. He got off the mark with a four, smoked the ball into the stands on the first ball of the next over, and finished things in style with a boundary to seal a seven-wicket win for the visitors.

In the first innings, the hosts didn't have a good start to the 18th edition, as they lost De Kock in the first over itself after scoring just four runs. Right-arm seamer Josh Hazelwood claimed the wicket.

Following the southpaw's departure, the team skipper Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat in the middle along with Narine. Both the batters attacked the RCB bowlers and brought up the team's fifty in the sixth over.

Rahane completed his 50-run mark on the first ball of the ninth over as he slammed a boundary on the bowling of leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

In the 10th over, Rahane and Narine completed their 100-run partnership in the same over. The KKR franchise lost the second wicket as Narine was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 44 runs off just 26 balls. Rasikh Salam took this wicket on the last ball.

In the 11th over, Rahane was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 56 runs with the help of six fours and four sixes in his innings.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer came out to bat next but was sent back after scoring just six runs. He was dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 13th over when the team score was 125.

Two runs were scored before Rinku Singh was dismissed in the 15th over on the bowling of Krunal Pandya. The next wicket fell at the score of 150 as Andre Russell was dismissed in the 16th over by Suyash Sharma.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed in the 19th over after scoring 30 runs from 22 balls on the bowling of Yash Dayal.

In the last over, KKR lost one more wicket as Harshit Rana when the team score was 173. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side finished the first innings at 174 runs with the loss of eight wickets.

The pick of the bowlers for the visitors was Krunal Pandya, who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 29 runs.

Josh Hazelwood took two wickets in his four overs, giving away 22. Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.