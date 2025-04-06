’Welcome Mufasa’: Jasprit Bumrah given special greeting by Mumbai Indians mentor Kieron Pollard | Watch Viral video

Jasprit Bumrah was given a special welcome by the Mumbai Indians on his return to the cricketing action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After spending close to two months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation, the world no.1 pacer has joined his teammates ahead of their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7.

The premier pacer, who missed Mumbai Indians' first four games will be available on April 7 against RCB, informed head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Sunday. The inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah will bolster the pacer attack who have done a pretty decent job so far.

Upon his return at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians mentor Kieron Pollard lifted Jasprit Bumrah and said "Welcome Mufasa" as the rest of the team cheered and clapped.

What has happened to Jasprit Bumrah? A one-franchise man, Jasprit Bumrah has played his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians since debuting in 2013, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The 2023 season remains the only one he missed prior to this due to a back injury. His latest setback occurred on January 4, during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. He was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy, which India won.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 So far, Mumbai Indians didn't had the start they wanted in IPL 2025. The five-time champions started with losses against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side won their first game in IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before slumping to another loss against Lucknow Super Giants in an away game.