‘Well played young man’ - Virat Kohli's first words to 15-year-old IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got special blessing when Virat Kohli put his arms around the 15-year-old's shoulder moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

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Although Rajasthan Royals exited the tournament in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi was present in Ahmedabad to collect as many as five awards, including the Orange Cap. With 776 runs at a strike rate of over 200, Sooryavanshi left behind the likes of Kohli, Shubman Gill and others to become the youngest Orange Cap winner at 15 years and 65 days.

While Kohli's meeting with Sooryavanshi went viral on social media, the actual conversation came to light a day after when IPL official handles shared the video across platforms. Sooryavanshi was initially having a chat with RCB's Phil Salt when Kohli came towards him.

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He greeted Kohli with folded hands. "Well played young man," was Kohli's first words to Sooryavanshi. While the IPL social media muted the rest of the conversation in the video with a musical tune, what followed for Sooryavanshi was a Kohli masterclass as the Rajasthan Royals opener diligently listened like a student to what the former Indian captain said.

Going Kohli's body movements, the RCB talisman advised Sooryavanshi to stay focused in his game. Besides his Orange Cap, Sooryavanshi was named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, and also the award for most sixes. Sooryavanshi hit 72 sixes, surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59) in a season.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets sights on Test cricket Having mastered his T20 game, Sooryavanshi's next target in playing red-ball cricket with equal success. As compared to his 34 T20s, the southpaw has so far played just eight first-class games from January 2024 to November 2025, scoring 207 runs at an average of 17.25.

“I want to play Test cricket, obviously, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format, and I have played it as well. I’m yet to play many games, though. I played Ranji Trophy cricket but did not get too many opportunities, and it was challenging for me. But I am going to keep working on that aspect of my game,” Sooryavanshi told Star Sports.

Not to forget, Sooryavanshi has already two hundreds in Youth Tests. In the U19 World Cup final against England earlier in 2026, Sooryavanshi clobbered 80-ball 175 in the summit clash, powering India to a 411/9 in 50 overs. India won the game by 100 runs.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in