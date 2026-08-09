Were going to defend this fortress: Kagiso Rabada on playing 2027 ODI World Cup at home

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada believes his team will not face any additional pressure when they play on home soil at next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

South Africa will co-host the upcoming 50-over World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027, and Rabada is looking forward to the tournament, according to the ICC.

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His confidence is boosted by a South African side that has shown strong consistency across formats in recent years, highlighted by their ICC World Test Championship triumph at Lord's in 2025.

While the team's improved performances have raised expectations around the Proteas, Rabada remains confident that the added attention will not translate into extra pressure when the World Cup gets underway next year.

"Well, I think there's a lot more to it at the moment with us hosting it," Rabada told the ICC at the official Cricket World Cup 2027 venue and brand announcement event in Johannesburg recently.

"It's almost like freedom as well. I don't feel the pressure of us playing at home and feeling the need to win it. It's almost like, we're at home and we're going to defend this fortress. And that's what it means to me. It's about representing the badge," the right-arm seamer said, as quoted by ICC.

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Rabada continues to draw inspiration from Pakistan great Wasim Akram's iconic spell in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final against England at the MCG.

Akram's match-winning performance helped Pakistan turn the game around and secure their maiden World Cup title. Rabada would now like to produce a similar match-defining performance for South Africa when they host the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

"One World Cup moment from the past that I'll never forget, because I'm a bowler, I'm going to go to the bowlers' club, was Wasim Akram against England in the final," Rabada said.

"Him just cleaning up (the stumps) and putting on a show to take it home for his country and showing the passion and the skill. He was fast, had so much skill, and just had this presence, this heightened energy about him that he was there to play," he added as quoted by ICC. (ANI)

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