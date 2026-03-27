'Were looking forward to the challenge,' says Head Coach Andy Flower as RCB gear up for title defence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to play the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the fixture, Head Coach Andy Flower said the team is approaching the new campaign with a fresh outlook despite entering the tournament as the defending champions.

"Of course, we are the holders from last year, but this is a brand new year, and we're all looking forward to the challenge. One of the truths in life is that change is always there. We are a different group now; the players are a year older, and our opponents have evolved in certain ways. Conditions might also be different, so the challenge of this IPL will be completely different to the last one, and we're excited about that," Flower said, as per a press release from RCB.

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Reflecting on the team's experiences at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Flower noted that the side has taken valuable lessons from previous outings at the venue.

"We lost our first three matches at Chinnaswamy last year, and we learned from those experiences. Conditions might be slightly different this time as well, so we'll have to assess that. But at your home venue, you should have a better understanding of the nuances of the conditions than your opposition. We've been practising here and talking a lot about those aspects, so I'd like to think we'll be slightly ahead of the opposition on our own surface," he said.

Flower also spoke about the leadership group within the squad, praising captain Rajat Patidar and his deputy Jitesh Sharma.

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"It's pretty amazing that in Rajat's first year of captaincy, he led RCB to the trophy. He's a very likeable man, and he's well respected in the dressing room. He stays nice and calm, which the bowlers really appreciate. Jitesh is a very good deputy as well. He's energetic, tactically aware and sees a lot of the game from behind the stumps, so having those two working together around the square is valuable for the team," he added.

Reflecting on the form of Virat Kohli, Flower expressed confidence in the senior batter's mindset and preparation heading into the season.

"Virat is in a really good space mentally. He's very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry, and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks at the peak of his powers," Flower said.

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Discussing the bowling options within the squad, Flower expressed confidence in the domestic seamers available to the side.

"We're happy with the Indian seamers in the squad. Rasikh is a better bowler than he was last year, and he's worked very hard on his game. We're also pleased to have recruited Mangesh, and we've been encouraged by Abhinandan's progress recently. All three have qualities that put them in good shape if they get their opportunities in this tournament," Flower said.

Flower also provided an update on Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

"Hazlewood arrived yesterday, and he's looking fit. It's great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won't be ready for tomorrow because he's just arrived, but we'll monitor his fitness closely, and we're looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon," he said. (ANI)