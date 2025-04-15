’Were putting too much pressure on him’: CSK captain Dhoni reveals reason behind Ashwins absence in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni explained the reason behind dropping seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Ashwin has been at the receiving end of criticism from fans and former cricketers for his underwhelming performances in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. It was a homecoming for the 38-year-old after CSK shelled out a whopping sum of ₹9.75 crore to bring him back to Chepauk.

Chennai landed in Lucknow after five consecutive defeats, so tweaks and changes in the formation were the order of the day for the five-time champions. The axe fell on Ashwin, who was dropped from the squad in place of Jamie Overton, a move that offered more firepower in the batting depth while retaining the additional bowling option.

Dhoni weighed in on the tactical changes that saw Ashwin's removal from the playing XI and said in the post-match presentation, "We were putting too much pressure on Ash. He was bowling two overs in the first six. We made changes, and this looks like a better attack. As a bowling unit, we've done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities - that's what we talk about."

From Chennai's first six games of the season, Ashwin returned with five scalps at an average of 39.6. The crafty ball tweaker's struggle resonated in his hefty economy of 9.90 per over. The seasoned star's struggle in the powerplay has been reflected in his staggering 90 runs in six overs for just a single wicket.

Ashwin wasn't the only player who was dropped for the fixture in Lucknow. New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was retired out for Ravindra Jadeja in their encounter against Punjab Kings, was replaced by 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed.

After Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's fiery 63(49) lifted the Super Giants to 166/7, Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra began Chennai's pursuit with a belligerent approach. The duo raised a 52-run opening stand to set the tone of the chase.

When CSK were tottering at 111/5 in the 15th over, Dhoni joined hands with Shivam Dube to keep the fading hopes of victory alive. While Dube played against his aggressive nature, Dhoni turned back the clock and formulated a flawless blueprint for Chennai's victory.