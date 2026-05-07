'Werent able to take catches': Shreyas Iyer rues missed chances after PBKS defeat to SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer rued the dropped catches by the fielders after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handed them a 33-run defeat in the 49th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

SRH scored 235/4 in 20 overs. PBKS, despite the unbeaten century (107* off 59 balls) off the bat of Connolly, fell short by 33 runs.

Cooper Connolly missed a catch of Ishan Kishan in the eighth over when he was on nine, and the very next over, Shashank Singh dropped a chance to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Punjab Kings lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Punjab Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs primarily due to missed catching opportunities early in SRH's innings. These dropped chances allowed key SRH batters like Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan to score freely and set a high target. 2 What was the impact of dropped catches in the SRH vs PBKS match? ⌵ Dropped catches by Punjab Kings fielders, including those off Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, proved costly. These lifelines allowed SRH to post a massive total of 235/4, as Klaasen scored 69* and Kishan made 55. 3 How did Cooper Connolly perform in the match against SRH? ⌵ Cooper Connolly played a brilliant unbeaten century (107* off 59 balls) for Punjab Kings in their chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite his heroic effort, he lacked sufficient support from the other end as PBKS fell short by 33 runs. 4 What was Shreyas Iyer's reaction to the PBKS defeat? ⌵ Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS skipper, rued the team's poor fielding, especially the early dropped catches, which he felt allowed SRH to take control of the match on a slowing pitch. He emphasized the need for improved consistency and fielding standards. 5 How did the SRH vs PBKS match affect the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Punjab Kings propelled SRH to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points. Punjab Kings, who were table-toppers entering the match, slipped to the second spot with 13 points.

Kishan was given another reprieve in the 11th over when Lockie Ferguson dropped him again, this time when he was on 18. Both batters made the most of the lifelines, with Klaasen going on to score 69 off 43 balls and Kishan making 55 off 32, as PBKS's dropped chances proved costly.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer said his team paid the price for poor fielding, especially early dropped catches, as the pitch slowed down and allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to take control of the match. He said that Cooper Connolly played a phenomenal innings under pressure, and also praised Yuzvendra Chahal for his fearless bowling effort. Iyer added that PBKS started the season well but needs to improve consistency and fielding standards to maintain momentum.

"It was a bit too much because we dropped catches at the start. The wicket kept getting slower. They played comprehensive cricket and showed us how to win the match. I feel we got a fairytale start in the tournament, and everyone was in a great space. If we are going to continue with the same form, that's not going to help us. Connolly is phenomenal. His mindset is top-notch. He has a knack for scoring big runs in pressure situations. The way Chahal bowled, he was fearless. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take catches," Iyer said.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Travis Head (38) and Abhishek Sharma (35) gave SRH a brilliant start, PBKS did have a chance to pull things back as they had reduced the opposition to 86/2 in 7 overs. However, their fielders dropped catches that proved costly for them.

SRH posted a massive 235/4, powered by fifties from Heinrich Klaasen (69*) and Ishan Kishan (55), along with quick starts from Travis Head (38) and Abhishek Sharma (35).

Chahal was the only bowler who stood out for PBKS with the figures of 1/32 in 4 overs.

Chasing 236, PBKS suffered an early collapse, slipping to 23/3, which proved costly. Connolly stood out with a superb 107* off 59 balls--the youngest overseas IPL centurion--but lacked enough support as PBKS finished on 202/7.