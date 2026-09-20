West Indies announce squad for India: Shai Hope to lead white-ball tour; Jason Holder rested

West Indies have named Shai Hope captain for their white-ball tour of India and rested Jason Holder from both formats. Cricket West Indies confirmed the squads on Saturday. The visitors will play three ODIs and five T20Is from 27 September to 17 October across eight cities, starting in Thiruvananthapuram.

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They are due to leave the Caribbean on 21 September and land in Kerala on 23 September, two days before the first one-day international.

Shai Hope will lead both sides Shai Hope will captain the 15-member ODI and T20I groups against India in both formats. West Indies have kept most of the players who featured in their recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

John Campbell has returned to the ODI squad after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the last two matches against New Zealand. Jewel Andrew has been named in both squads after Ackeem Auguste was ruled out following surgery in August. Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie and the Joseph brothers have been retained in the ODI team.

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Jason Holder rested as Shimron Hetmyer waits for T20Is Jason Holder has been rested from the full tour and is in neither squad. Shimron Hetmyer will miss the ODIs and join West Indies only for the five T20Is after the Caribbean Premier League.

“Shimron Hetmyer, who featured in the last two matches of the New Zealand series, remains committed but has been permitted an extended recovery period post CPL and will join the squad for the T20 series,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

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Head coach Daren Sammy said the India ODIs still matter even though West Indies cannot force their way into automatic qualification for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The first two matches will close that cycle, and they will still have to go through the ICC qualifier next year.

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“Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle,” Sammy said. “The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027.”

Kamil Pooran earns maiden T20I call-up West Indies have handed opener Kamil Pooran a first T20I cap after he scored 273 runs in eight CPL innings at a strike rate of 159.64. CWI said the pick reflected a “deliberate approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.”

Quentin Sampson, who was in their T20 World Cup squad in India earlier this year, has also been included, along with Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Shamar Springer.

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Tour dates 1st ODI: 27 September, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd ODI: 30 September, Guwahati

3rd ODI: 3 October, New Chandigarh

1st T20I: 6 October, Lucknow

2nd T20I: 9 October, Ranchi

3rd T20I: 11 October, Indore

4th T20I: 14 October, Hyderabad

5th T20I: 17 October, Bengaluru

India will be led by Shubman Gill in the ODIs and Shreyas Iyer in the T20Is.

West Indies ODI squad vs India Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I squad vs India Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.