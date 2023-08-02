West Indies captain Shai Hope expressed his team's inconsistency after suffering a 2-1 series loss against India. Hope acknowledged that the West Indies team has the potential to perform like the best in the world on certain days, but on other occasions, they face overwhelming defeats.

The series decider, the third ODI match, saw West Indies being defeated by a significant margin of 200 runs, resulting in India securing the series victory with a scoreline of 2-1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Hope admitted that, despite the target of 350 being attainable, the day did not favour them. Reflecting on the match, he emphasised that hindsight allows them to identify areas for improvement, but they were unable to provide a strong challenge to India from the beginning. While 350 was an achievable total on the pitch, he acknowledged that it wasn't their day to achieve it.

Hope stressed the importance of maintaining a winning attitude and consistent performance among the team members. He highlighted the need to come together as a unit and turn these losses into victories.

The West Indies skipper pointed out the team's contrasting performances, where they could play like the best in the world on some days but struggle significantly on others, leading to being "steamrolled" by their opponents.

"Some days, we wake up and play like the best team in the world. And, some days, we just get steamrolled," ANI quoted Hope as saying.

Gill-Kishan's 143-run partnership

The outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill followed by quickfire knocks from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya powered India to 351/5. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs.

(With ANI inputs)