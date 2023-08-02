West Indies ‘best team in the world’ on some days but…: Skipper Shai Hope speaks about inconsistency1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:59 AM IST
West Indies lost the third ODI match and the series decider against India by a huge margin of 200 runs. India sealed the series by 2-1 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
West Indies captain Shai Hope expressed his team's inconsistency after suffering a 2-1 series loss against India. Hope acknowledged that the West Indies team has the potential to perform like the best in the world on certain days, but on other occasions, they face overwhelming defeats.
