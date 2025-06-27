West Indies cricketer accused of sexual harassment amid Australia Test series - Report

An West Indies cricketer, part of the national team in the current home series against Australia, has been accused of rape and sexual assault, according to several media reports. The development first came in light after Kaieteur News, a Guyanese outlet reported the incident. Based on the report, at least 11 women, including a minor, are the victims.

If found guilty, it could have severe impacts on the reputation of the West Indies team that are currently playing the first Test match against Australia at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The allegation against the cricketer was first brought forward by a young woman from Berbice in Guyana. The incident of took place on March 3, 2023 at a residence in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

What happened on March 3, 2023? According to the victim's mother, the alleged cricketer was known to the family and had earned the trust of the her daughter, who was 18 at the time of the crime. On the fateful day, the cricketer picked up the victim from her workplace on the pretext of hanging out.

The mother narrated that her daughter was taken to a house in New Amsterdam, Berbice where several men were already present. The cricketer then asked the woman to join him upstairs, where he forced himself and sexually assaulted her.

Investigation mishandles, claims victim's mother According to the mother, the family filed a police complaint the day after and the victim was also medically examined. She alleged that the case had been mishandled with the efforts of the cricketer's relatives trying to settle the matter privately.

She also stated that the accused cricketer had voluntarily surrendered himself to the police. He was accompanied by his father and was also released on station bail.