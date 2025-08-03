West Indies snap six-match T20 losing streak with 2-wicket win against Pakistan, Jason Holder shines with all-round show

After losing six T20 matches on the trot, West Indies finally have a win to their name as they defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a neck and neck encounter at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. West Indies had lost six of their last seven matches prior to this contest, which included a 3–0 defeat against Australia last month and the loss against Pakistan in the first T20I. With this win, West Indies have now levelled the series and will look to seal it in their favour during the third T20 clash.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha decided to bat first but his side only managed to put up a total of 133 runs with Hassan Nawaz being the highest run scorer for them with 40 runs off 23 balls while Agha himself played a knock of 38 runs off 33 balls.

Jason Holder stars with all-round effort: Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies as he took four wickets for 19 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of just 4.75. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took two wickets for his side but he remained expensive as he leaked 39 runs in the four overs. Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph and Roston Chase all had a wicket to their name while having an economy rate of below six an over.

In reply, West Indies had a shaky start as they lost opener Alick Athanaze in the second over itself and thereafter kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gudakesh Motie was the top scorer for the Windies, scoring 28 off 20 balls with a strike rate of 140, while captain Shai Hope also tried to play a 21-run (off 30 balls) anchor innings at the start of the innings.

A fighting innings from Jason Holder (16 off 10 balls) and Romario Shepherd (15 off 11 balls) ensured that West Indies secured their much-awaited T20I victory.

As for the bowlers, Hasan Ali turned out to be the most expensive of the lot, giving away 48 runs in four overs without taking any wicket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz bowled a brilliant spell of four overs taking three wickets for just 14 runs.