West Indies' Matthew Forde smashes the joint-fastest fifty in ODI history, equals AB de Villiers' record

West Indies' Matthew Forde smashed the joint-fastest fifty off just 16 balls in an ODI match against Ireland and equalled South African great AB de Villiers record knock against West Indies in 2015.
The knock is extra special for two reasons.
2. The knock came from the number 8 position.
He smashed 8 sixes and 2 fours in his 19-ball 58.
AB de Villiers (SA) - 16 balls vs West Indies, 2015
Matthew Forde (WI) - 16 balls vs Ireland, 2025
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 1996
Kusal Perera (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 2015
Martin Guptill (NZ) - 17 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2015
Liam Livingstone (ENG) - 17 balls vs Netherlands, 2022
Chris Gayle previously held the fastest fifty for West Indies, smashing a 19-ball fifty vs England in 2019.
West Indies scored 352/8 in 50 overs. Keacy carty (102 off 109) scored his 2nd ODI century and laid the foundation for the mammoth total. Justin Greaves (44* off 36) and Gudakesh Motie (18* off 8) took the total in excess of 350.
