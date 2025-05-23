West Indies' Matthew Forde smashes the joint-fastest fifty in ODI history, equals AB de Villiers' record

West Indies' Matthew Forde smashed the joint-fastest fifty off just 16 balls in an ODI match against Ireland and equalled South African great AB de Villiers record knock against West Indies in 2015.

The knock is extra special for two reasons.

Forde's primary role is bowling. 2. The knock came from the number 8 position.

He smashed 8 sixes and 2 fours in his 19-ball 58.

Fastest fifties in ODI cricket AB de Villiers (SA) - 16 balls vs West Indies, 2015

Matthew Forde (WI) - 16 balls vs Ireland, 2025

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 1996

Kusal Perera (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 2015

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 17 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2015

Liam Livingstone (ENG) - 17 balls vs Netherlands, 2022

Chris Gayle previously held the fastest fifty for West Indies, smashing a 19-ball fifty vs England in 2019.