West Indies' Matthew Forde smashes the joint-fastest fifty in ODI history, equals AB de Villiers' record

West Indies batter Matthew Forde smashed a fifty off just 16 balls against Ireland and equalled South African great AB de Villiers' record.

Published23 May 2025, 09:51 PM IST
Matthew Forde smashed the joint-fastest fifty (16 balls) in ODI cricket
West Indies' Matthew Forde smashed the joint-fastest fifty off just 16 balls in an ODI match against Ireland and equalled South African great AB de Villiers record knock against West Indies in 2015.

The knock is extra special for two reasons.

  1. Forde's primary role is bowling.

2.  The knock came from the number 8 position.

He smashed 8 sixes and 2 fours in his 19-ball 58.

Fastest fifties in ODI cricket

AB de Villiers (SA) - 16 balls vs West Indies, 2015

Matthew Forde (WI) - 16 balls vs Ireland, 2025

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 1996

Kusal Perera (SL) - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 2015

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 17 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2015

Liam Livingstone (ENG) - 17 balls vs Netherlands, 2022

Chris Gayle previously held the fastest fifty for West Indies, smashing a 19-ball fifty vs England in 2019.

Ireland vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

West Indies scored 352/8 in 50 overs. Keacy carty (102 off 109) scored his 2nd ODI century and laid the foundation for the mammoth total. Justin Greaves (44* off 36) and Gudakesh Motie (18* off 8) took the total in excess of 350.

 
