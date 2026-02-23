West Indies score 254/6 to miss world record by six runs in Mumbai; What's the highest team total in T20 World Cups?

West Indies scored 254/6 against Zimbabwe to record the second-highest team total in the history of T20 World Cups and the highest in the ongoing 2026 edition. West Indies' 19 sixes is also the joint-most in an innings of a T20 World Cup, alongside Netherlands' 19 against Ireland at Sylhet in 2014.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Feb 2026, 09:42 PM IST
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (R) plays a shot against Zimbabwe.
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (R) plays a shot against Zimbabwe.(AFP)

Shimron Hetmyer survived two dropped chances on Monday as his 85 off just 34 balls and brutal hitting from Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford powered West Indies to a mammoth 254/6 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe - the highest team total in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. In the process, West Indies surpassed Ireland's 235/5 against Oman.

West Indies' 254/6 is also the second-highest team total in the T20 World Cups, with Sri Lanka holding the record with 260/6 against Kenya in Johannesburg in the 2007 edition.

Opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe have themselves to blame as Tashinga Musekiwa dropped Hetmyer twice on 9 and 70. As a result, the left-hander smashed seven sixes and as many fours for his 34-ball 85 to put Zimbabwe in backfoot. If Hetmyer's innings wasn't enough, Powell 35-bal 59 and Rutherford's 13-ball 31 added more misery on Sikander Raza's men.

West Indies could have registered a world record for highest team score in a T20 World Cup had Jason Holder not found Tony Munyonga off Blessing Muzarabani in the third ball of the final over after smashing two back-to-back maximums. It was also the highest score against Zimbabwe in T20Is, bettering India’s 234/2 in 2024 at Harare.

In fact the 19 sixes hit by West Indies is the joint-most in an innings of a T20 World Cup, alongside Netherlands' 19 against Ireland at Sylhet in 2014.

Highest team total in T20 World Cups

ScoreBy OpponentYearVenue
260/6Sri Lanka Kenya2007Johannesburg
254/6West IndiesZimbabwe2026Mumbai
235/5IrelandOman2026Colombo
230/8EnglandSouth Africa2016Mumbai
229/4 South AfricaEngland2016Mumbai
225/5Sri Lanka Oman2026Pallekele 
218/4IndiaIndiaEnglandDurban
218/5West IndiesAfghanistanSt Lucia2024
213/4South AfricaCanadaAhmedabad2026
211/5South AfricaScotlandThe Oval2009

