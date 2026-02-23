West Indies score 254/6 to miss world record by six runs in Mumbai; What's the highest team total in T20 World Cups?

Shimron Hetmyer survived two dropped chances on Monday as his 85 off just 34 balls and brutal hitting from Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford powered West Indies to a mammoth 254/6 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe - the highest team total in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. In the process, West Indies surpassed Ireland's 235/5 against Oman.

West Indies' 254/6 is also the second-highest team total in the T20 World Cups, with Sri Lanka holding the record with 260/6 against Kenya in Johannesburg in the 2007 edition.

Opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe have themselves to blame as Tashinga Musekiwa dropped Hetmyer twice on 9 and 70. As a result, the left-hander smashed seven sixes and as many fours for his 34-ball 85 to put Zimbabwe in backfoot. If Hetmyer's innings wasn't enough, Powell 35-bal 59 and Rutherford's 13-ball 31 added more misery on Sikander Raza's men.

West Indies could have registered a world record for highest team score in a T20 World Cup had Jason Holder not found Tony Munyonga off Blessing Muzarabani in the third ball of the final over after smashing two back-to-back maximums. It was also the highest score against Zimbabwe in T20Is, bettering India’s 234/2 in 2024 at Harare.

In fact the 19 sixes hit by West Indies is the joint-most in an innings of a T20 World Cup, alongside Netherlands' 19 against Ireland at Sylhet in 2014.

Highest team total in T20 World Cups

Score By Opponent Year Venue 260/6 Sri Lanka Kenya 2007 Johannesburg 254/6 West Indies Zimbabwe 2026 Mumbai 235/5 Ireland Oman 2026 Colombo 230/8 England South Africa 2016 Mumbai 229/4 South Africa England 2016 Mumbai 225/5 Sri Lanka Oman 2026 Pallekele 218/4 India India England Durban 218/5 West Indies Afghanistan St Lucia 2024 213/4 South Africa Canada Ahmedabad 2026 211/5 South Africa Scotland The Oval 2009