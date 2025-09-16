West Indies tour of India: Khary Pierre gets maiden Test call-up; CWI recalls Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday has announced a 15-member squad that would tour India for a two-match Test series, starting from October 2 to 14 with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi. It will be first time West Indies would be touring India since 2018 and also their first away fixture in the new World Test Championship (2025-27 ) cycle.
West Indies made three changes from the squad that recently played Australia. They have recalled Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze while handed a maiden Test call-up to left arm spinner Khary Pierre. Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to bolster the top order.
Pierre, who is likely to play as a second specialist spinner, was rewarded for his strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed a chart topping 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.
Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
