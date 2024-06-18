Hello User
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies score after 6 overs is 92/1

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 06:34 AM IST
Livemint

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 92/1 after 6 overs, Johnson Charles at 35 runs and Nicholas Pooran at 36 runs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
Afghanistan squad -
Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

18 Jun 2024, 06:34 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 92/1 after 6 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 35 (19)
Nicholas Pooran 36 (13)
Afghanistan
Naveen-ul-Haq 0/7 (1)

18 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Naveen-ul-Haq bowling . West Indies at 90/1 after 5.2 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! The boundaries keep on coming!

18 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 85/1 after 5 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 29 (13)
Nicholas Pooran 36 (13)
Afghanistan
Rashid Khan 0/12 (1)

18 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Rashid Khan bowling . West Indies at 83/1 after 4.4 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Cut away with precision! This is a brilliant batting display!

18 Jun 2024, 06:26 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Rashid Khan bowling . West Indies at 78/1 after 4.2 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Punished! Overpitched from Rashid, on off, Nicholas Pooran gets a good stride forward and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.

18 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 73/1 after 4 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 27 (9)
Johnson Charles 27 (11)
Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/41 (2)

18 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 73/1 after 3.6 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: SIX! 36 RUNS OFF THE OVER!

18 Jun 2024, 06:23 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 67/1 after 3.5 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: SIX! There's no margin of error against this man!

18 Jun 2024, 06:23 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 61/1 after 3.4 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Smashed! Too wide and too full, Nicholas Pooran gets a good stride ahead, half-squats and uppishly drives it over point for a boundary.

18 Jun 2024, 06:22 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 57/1 after 3.3 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Swings it onto the pads, on a fuller length, Nicholas Pooran attempts to flick it with strong bottom hand but the ball brushes off the front pad and bullets down to deep fine for four leg byes.

18 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 43/1 after 3.1 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: EDGED AND SIX! Flies all the way!

18 Jun 2024, 06:17 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 37/1 after 3 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 27 (11)
Nicholas Pooran 1 (2)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/28 (2)

18 Jun 2024, 06:17 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . West Indies at 37/1 after 2.6 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! He gets the timing right this time!

18 Jun 2024, 06:16 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . West Indies at 33/1 after 2.5 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! He is living on a knife's edge here, Charles! But again finds the fence.

18 Jun 2024, 06:13 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . West Indies at 26/1 after 2.2 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! It has been quite an edgy affair for Charles. Three boundaries and all have been streaky!

18 Jun 2024, 06:12 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 22/1 after 2 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 0 (1)
Johnson Charles 14 (6)
Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/9 (1)

18 Jun 2024, 06:09 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brandon King is out and West Indies at 22/1 after 1.5 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! b Azmatullah Omarzai.

18 Jun 2024, 06:08 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 1.3 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR AGAIN!

18 Jun 2024, 06:07 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . West Indies at 17/0 after 1.1 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky!

18 Jun 2024, 06:06 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies at 13/0 after 1 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score:
West Indies
Brandon King 7 (5)
Johnson Charles 5 (2)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/13 (1)

18 Jun 2024, 06:04 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 0.3 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Charles is off the mark with a boundary as well!

18 Jun 2024, 06:01 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Couldn't be a better start for the Windies!

18 Jun 2024, 05:41 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope (In place of Roston Chase), Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy (In place of Romario Shepherd).

18 Jun 2024, 05:35 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

18 Jun 2024, 05:33 AM IST West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field

18 Jun 2024, 05:00 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

West Indies vs Afghanistan Match Details
Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Afghanistan to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

