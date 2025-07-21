West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I: Aussies win the toss and elect to bowl in the series opener

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies on Sunday, kicking off Twenty20 international cricket series that includes five games in eight days.

Fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series, the Aussies handed a debut to Tasmanian all-rounder Mitchell Owen, who impressed as an opener for the Hobart Hurricanes in last season’s domestic T20 competition.

Mitch Marsh is leading a T20 lineup that will also feature Cameron Green and Josh Inglis from the test squad.

Veteran allrounder Andre Russell will be playing his next-to-last T20 for the West Indies in a team led by Shai Hope and featuring Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the bowling attack.

The T20I series follows the three-match Test series, in which the hosts were whitewashed by Australia. West Indies did have a chance to salvage some pride in the last match, when they were chasing a target of 204 runs in the last innings of the match.

However, they not only missed their chance to win the match, but also ended up creating an unfortunate record when they were dismissed on a score of 27 — the lowest Test total for any team in 70 years, and the second lowest overall since New Zealand were dismissed for 26 in 1955.

Mitchell Starc was the star of the show for the Aussies, taking wickets from the first over to wreck the West Indies' innings, completing his six-wicket haul in just 15 balls. Meanwhile, Scott Boland continued to impress for Australia as he took a hat-trick to pile on the pain for the Caribbean team.

Check the full teams here: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.