West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rain delays WI vs BAN match; know weather forecast

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: The 2nd T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh has been delayed due to rains at the Arnos Vale Stadium. As per AccuWeather report, the weather in Kingstown is expected to be "mostly cloudy with a shower in spots".
Bangladesh took the lead on Day 1 as it won the the 1st match of the T20I against West Indies played at the Arnos Vale Stadium. WI had won the toss and selected to bowl first. During Bangladesh innings, the side scored 147 with the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Speaking of the performance during the match, Soumya Sarkar played an impressive 43 off 32 balls powered with 2 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Litton Das was dismissed at duck. Other notable contributions came from Jaker Ali, who scored 27 off 27 balls, Mahedi Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 26 off 24 balls, and Shamim Hossain, who made an impressive 27 off 13 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes.
During West Indies innings, captain Rovman Powell played an impressive 60 off 35 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Apart from him, only Johnson Charles scored 20 off 12 balls while Romario Shephard scored 22 off 17 balls. However, no other West Indies batsman could score more than nine runs, leaving them short of the target.
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (C & WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud