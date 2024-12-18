West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rain delays WI vs BAN match; know weather forecast

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: The 2nd T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh has been delayed due to rains at the Arnos Vale Stadium . As per AccuWeather report, the weather in Kingstown is expected to be "mostly cloudy with a shower in spots".

What happened on Day 1 of West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I?

Bangladesh took the lead on Day 1 as it won the the 1st match of the T20I against West Indies played at the Arnos Vale Stadium. WI had won the toss and selected to bowl first. During Bangladesh innings, the side scored 147 with the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Speaking of the performance during the match, Soumya Sarkar played an impressive 43 off 32 balls powered with 2 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Litton Das was dismissed at duck. Other notable contributions came from Jaker Ali, who scored 27 off 27 balls, Mahedi Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 26 off 24 balls, and Shamim Hossain, who made an impressive 27 off 13 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes.