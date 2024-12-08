West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh score after 7 overs is 46/1

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 08 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Marquino Mindley
Bangladesh squad -
Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 23 (19)
Litton Das 2 (5)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 1/23 (4)
FOUR! Pull shot of authority! Alzarri Joseph drops the length back with pace at the batter and Tanzid Hasan gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away uppish, through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 19 (16)
Litton Das 1 (2)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/23 (3)
FOUR! SHOT! Length delivery angling in, Tanzid walks down the track and lifts it over wide mid-on for a boundary.
Bangladesh
Litton Das 0 (1)
Tanzid Hasan 14 (11)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 1/18 (3)
OUT! c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph.
FOUR! SLAPPED! Played this one off the middle off the bat. Fuller outside the off stump line from Alzarri Joseph. Soumya Sarkar takes the front foot out and slaps the ball through point for a superb boundary.
FOUR! INSIDE EDGE! On the good length, nipping into the batter. Soumya Sarkar looks to play the line but gets an inside edge that runs away from short fine leg. The ball wins the race and crashes into the boundary line.
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 9 (13)
Tanzid Hasan 14 (11)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/16 (2)
FOUR! Width on offer and the inform Soumya Sarkar pounces on it! Fuller outside the off stump line from Jayden Seales and Soumya Sarkar launches the ball up and over point for a superb boundary. First of his innings.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 14 (11)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (7)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0/8 (2)
FOUT! WHAT A SHOT! Tanzid Hasan plays a shot from the top drawer! Fuller from Alzarri Joseph on the middle stump line, swinging into the left-hander and Tanzid Hasan plays the on drive, off the front foot, beating the bowler all along the ground. Picks up four more. Superb start for Tanzid Hasan and Bangladesh!
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 2 (7)
Tanzid Hasan 10 (5)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/9 (1)
SIX! TOP SHOT! Positivity right on top of the bowler's head! Tanzid Hasan hits his first six of the innings. Good length delivery by Jayden Seales on top of the middle stump line and Tanzid Hasan takes the front foot out and launches the ball on the rise, over the head of the bowler for a straight six. Jayden Seales under pressure straight away!
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
Tanzid Hasan 1 (2)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0/3 (1)
West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mehidy Hasan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.