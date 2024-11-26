Hello User
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st Test (Day 5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024


Day 4 Highlights :

  • Innings Break: Bangladesh 269/9 dec in 98.0 overs
  • K Brathwaite dropped on 9 by S Hossain in 2.2 overs
  • Referral 1 (4.5 ovs): M Louis against BAN (caught) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:3)
  • Drinks: West Indies 39/3 in 11.2 overs
  • Referral 2 (15.6 ovs): BAN against K Hodge (caught) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:2)
  • West Indies 51/3 in 18.2 overs
  • Lunch: West Indies 61/3 in 25.0 overs
  • Referral 3 (26.4 ovs): A Athanaze against BAN (LBW) Successful (WI:2, BAN:2)
  • Referral 4 (27.1 ovs): BAN against K Hodge (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:1)
  • 4th Wicket Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between K Hodge (11) and A Athanaze (38)
  • West Indies 101/6 in 33.0 overs
  • Drinks: West Indies 124/7 in 36.4 overs
  • West Indies 150/8 in 43.5 overs
  • T Ahmed maiden 5-wicket haul: 6/64 (14.1)
  • Innings Break: West Indies 152/10 in 46.1 overs
  • Tea: West Indies 152/10 in 46.1 overs
  • Referral 1 (2.3 ovs): WI against M Haque (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI:3, BAN:3) (Retained)
  • Referral 2 (10.5 ovs): WI against S Hossain (caught) Successful (WI:3, BAN:3)
  • Drinks: Bangladesh 20/3 in 10.5 overs
  • M Hasan dropped on 14 by A Athanaze in 15.2 overs
  • L Das dropped on 9 by J Seales in 15.4 overs
  • Bangladesh 50/4 in 16.2 overs
  • Drinks: Bangladesh 75/5 in 22.0 overs
  • Bangladesh 102/5 in 26.1 overs
  • Stumps: Bangladesh 109/7 in 31.0 overs

26 Nov 2024, 06:29 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st Test (Day5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

