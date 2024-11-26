West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st Test (Day 5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 5) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
Day 4 Highlights :
Innings Break: Bangladesh 269/9 dec in 98.0 overs
K Brathwaite dropped on 9 by S Hossain in 2.2 overs
Referral 1 (4.5 ovs): M Louis against BAN (caught) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:3)
Drinks: West Indies 39/3 in 11.2 overs
Referral 2 (15.6 ovs): BAN against K Hodge (caught) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:2)
West Indies 51/3 in 18.2 overs
Lunch: West Indies 61/3 in 25.0 overs
Referral 3 (26.4 ovs): A Athanaze against BAN (LBW) Successful (WI:2, BAN:2)
Referral 4 (27.1 ovs): BAN against K Hodge (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI:2, BAN:1)
4th Wicket Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between K Hodge (11) and A Athanaze (38)
West Indies 101/6 in 33.0 overs
Drinks: West Indies 124/7 in 36.4 overs
West Indies 150/8 in 43.5 overs
T Ahmed maiden 5-wicket haul: 6/64 (14.1)
Innings Break: West Indies 152/10 in 46.1 overs
Tea: West Indies 152/10 in 46.1 overs
Referral 1 (2.3 ovs): WI against M Haque (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI:3, BAN:3) (Retained)
Referral 2 (10.5 ovs): WI against S Hossain (caught) Successful (WI:3, BAN:3)
Drinks: Bangladesh 20/3 in 10.5 overs
M Hasan dropped on 14 by A Athanaze in 15.2 overs
L Das dropped on 9 by J Seales in 15.4 overs
Bangladesh 50/4 in 16.2 overs
Drinks: Bangladesh 75/5 in 22.0 overs
Bangladesh 102/5 in 26.1 overs
Stumps: Bangladesh 109/7 in 31.0 overs
