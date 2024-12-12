Hello User
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

2 min read . 06:39 PM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 12 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Marquino Mindley
Bangladesh squad -
Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

12 Dec 2024, 06:39 PM IST West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(WK), Mehidy Hasan(C), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.

12 Dec 2024, 06:39 PM IST West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

