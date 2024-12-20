Hello User
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 05:30 AM

3 min read . 05:09 AM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 AM

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 20 Dec 2024 at 05:30 AM
Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
Bangladesh squad -
Afif Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

20 Dec 2024, 05:09 AM IST West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Justin Greaves (in place of Andre Fletcher), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Jayden Seales (in place of Akeal Hosein).

20 Dec 2024, 05:06 AM IST West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das(C)(WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (in place of Soumya Sarkar), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 05:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

