West Indies vs England: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope’s half centuries lead WI beat ENG in T20 match | Highlights

West Indies vs England: Shai Hope and Evin Lewis scored their remarkable half centuries which led to West Indies beat England by five wickets on Saturday in the fourth Twenty20 international.

Highlights of West Indies vs England T20 international During the match, West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first. During their innings, England set a target of 218 runs, with significant contributions from players like Phil Salt (55 off 35 balls) and Jacob Bethell (62 off 32 balls). Other key contributions came from Will Jacks, who scored 25 off 12 balls, Jos Buttler, who made 38 off 23 balls, and Sam Curran, who added 24 off 13 balls.

In West Indies' innings, Hope made 54 from 24 balls while Evan Lewis made 68 from 31 balls, with seven sixes and four fours, in a partnership which lasted only 9.1 overs which enabled the West Indies to reach a winning target of 219. Apart from them, Nicholas Pooran was dissmissed at 0 off 2 balls. Captain Rovman Powell came and scored some good runs with 38 off 23 balls. Other players including Shiroman Hetmeyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase scored 7 off 9 balls, 29 off 17 balls, 9 off 8 balls, respectively. At one points, the team's confident was shaken when during the 9th over, Lewis, Hope and Nicholas Pooran fell to consecutive balls. Evan Lewis was declared player of the match as the team won by 5 wickets with 6 balls left.

Shai Hope after WI secures victory “We had to assess the conditions. That's one thing we struggled with in the first three games in the power play," Hope said. “We've been losing some early wickets so the main thing was to try and understand what was the best remedy, to understand the conditions and come out of the power play on top.”

ENG vs WI T20 international England have already won the five-match series after winning the first three matches by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. Every match in the series and in the previous three-match one-day series has been won by the team winning the toss.