West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 11:30 PM

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 06 Nov 2024 at 11:30 PM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
England squad -
Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood
West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt(WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(C), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs England Match Details
