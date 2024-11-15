West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 01:30 AM

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 15 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Terrance Hinds
England squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood
West Indies vs England Match Details
3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.