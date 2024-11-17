West Indies vs England Live Score: 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 01:30 AM

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 17 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
England squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood
West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford (In for Romario Shepherd), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy (In for Terrance Hinds).
West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner (ON T20I DEBUT and In for Jofra Archer).
West Indies vs England Match Details
