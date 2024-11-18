West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies score after 5 overs is 44/0

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 18 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
England squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood
West Indies
Evin Lewis 29 (20)
Shai Hope 14 (10)
England
John Turner 0/22 (2)
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! John Turner has been taken to the cleaners here. Change of length from Turner as he bowls it fuller on the stumps, Evin Lewis clears his front leg and lofts it over the bowler for a boundary straight down the ground.
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! Gee, that sounded so well off the willow!
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! A shot of confidence! Back of a length, over the top of the stumps, Shai Hope flicks it aerially and gets it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
West Indies
Shai Hope 9 (8)
Evin Lewis 18 (16)
England
Jamie Overton 0/5 (1)
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Back of a length, outside off, Evin Lewis commits on the back foot and drags the pull shot over mid on for a boundary.
West Indies
Shai Hope 9 (7)
Evin Lewis 13 (11)
England
Jofra Archer 0/16 (2)
West Indies vs England Live Score: EDGED, IN THE AIR...FOUR!
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! Shot of authority from Lewis! Archer bowls on a good length, attacks the off-pole, Evin Lewis gets the bounce at a comfortable height and pulls it across, flat and behind deep mid-wicket for a six.
West Indies
Shai Hope 5 (4)
Evin Lewis 6 (8)
England
John Turner 0/6 (1)
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Fluent and confident! Hard length, just around off, Shai Hope waits for it and smacks it on the up through the gap between mid off and covers for a cracking boundary. That came right from the sweet spot of the bat.
West Indies
Evin Lewis 5 (5)
Shai Hope 0 (1)
England
Jofra Archer 0/5 (1)
West Indies vs England Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! West Indies and Evin Lewis are underway in a streaky fashion. Jofra Archer bends his back and bangs it into the surface, on the bodyline, Evin Lewis swivels to pull but the ball gets a smidge heavy on the batter. It goes off the top edge and flies over the leaping second slip fielder for a boundary at deep third.
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (In for Saqib Mahmood), Adil Rashid (In for Dan Mousley), John Turner.
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd (In for Obed McCoy), Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs England Match Details
5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.