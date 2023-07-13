West Indies vs India first Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja to Rohit Sharma-Yashaswi Jaiswal; key moments of Indian domination2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:39 AM IST
West Indies were bowled out for 150 earlier in the day, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking five wickets. India's opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, had a solid start on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies, ending the day at 80/0.
It was a Ravi-shing day for Indian bowlers as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jajeda destroyed the West Indian batting line-up.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×