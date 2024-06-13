West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
West Indies vs New Zealand Match Details
Match 26 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and New Zealand to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.