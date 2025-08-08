West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: How to watch series opener live in India? WI vs PAK probable playing XIs

Having lost the T20I series 1-2 against Pakistan a few days ago, West Indies will aim to turn the tables in ODIs, the first of which starts on August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. Ranked 10th in the world, West Indies didn't had a good 2025 so far. In six ODIs so far this year, the Shai Hope-led side were able to win just one game and lost four. One game ended in no result.

The series against Pakistan also serves a perfect opportunity for West Indies to change the statistic and secure an automatic automatic qualification for 2027 ODI World Cup. The West Indies team will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who is making a comeback to the national ODI side since last year.

On the other hand, Pakistan are led by Mohammad Rizwan in the 50-over format with T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha as his deputy. It also features Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz, besides promising talents such as Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match details Date: 10th August, 2025

Time: 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-head in ODIs West Indies have played 137 ODIs against Pakistan, winning 71 and losing 63. Only three games ended in no result. At home, West Indie have played Pakistan in 33 games, winning 16 and losing 15 in ODIs. Only two games ended in ties.

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI probable XIs Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(wk/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

How to watch WI vs PAK 1st ODI live in India? Unfortunately, no television channel will live telecast the ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan. Live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series will be available on Fancode app and website.